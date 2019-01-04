Weisen, Doris, - 91, of Venice, FL. formerly of Villas NJ, passed away December 14, 2018, in Venice, FL. Doris was born in Norwood, PA and retired to the villas in 1983 after 35 years of service at Scott Paper Company, then moved to Venice FL in 2014. She was wife to the late Joseph Weisen (2004). Doris is survived by her son Joseph Weisen, Jr. (Janice), grandchildren Joseph III and Jacqueline Duff, and great-grandchildren Jackson Duff and Braelyn Duff. A graveside service will be held 11am on Monday, January 7, 2019 at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.