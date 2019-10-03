Weisenstein, John E "Uncle John", - 87, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Monday, September 30, 2019. John was a lifelong resident of Mays Landing and owner of Weisenstein Builders. In his later years, he worked for Mahogany Company and the Hess School. He was a member of the Mays Landing Fire Dept., Mays Landing Rotary, served as Worshipful Master at Unity Lodge #96 F&AM of Mays Landing and a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing. John loved golf and working in his yard. He was a very loving, kind and caring person. He left us all with great memories to cherish. He was predeceased by his parents John P. and Ida (nee Heman) Weisenstein. His first wife Irene (nee Beckman) Weisenstein. His sister-in-laws, Jane (Dave) Errickson and Doris Aaron. His niece, Cheryl Errickson. He is survived by his loving wife Alexandra Weisenstein and children, Dolores Schorr (Martin), Joey Schorr and Gina Brown, his brother-in-law Al (Candy) Martinkus. His grand-pets, Candy, Lucky and Luna. From his first marriage, his sister-in-laws Claudia (Charles) and Madgie. His brother-in-law, George. His Godson and nephew Michael (Marcia) Errickson. His other nephews, George (Rita), Joey (Amy), Tom (Heather), Chuck (Jackie). His nieces, Peggy (Bobby), Debbie (Chuck), Jennie (George), Diane, Patty and many other great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He is also survived by many of his cherished friends. He loved you all. John's viewing will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10 am to 12 pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ, where a Masonic Service will be held at Noon followed by Reverend John Ash. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to: The Presbyterian Church of Mays Landing, 6001 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

