Weiss, Carole (nee Mandel), - 82, of Ventnor, passed away on July 10, 2018. Carole was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime Ventnor resident. She is survived by her devoted husband, Edgar Weiss, her loving daughter, Nancy (Jon) Pliskin, her loving sister, Sylvia Kreithen and her beloved grandchildren, Steven and Melissa Pliskin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday, July 17th, at 9:30am at Congregation Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carole's memory may be made to The Randi B. Weiss Cancer Fund, c/o Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Office of Development & Alumni Affairs, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Arr. ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic Citywww.rothgoldsteins.com
