Welch, Betty Jane, - 91, of Linwood, passed away at Shore Medical Center on Wednesday, March 27. Born on February 17, 1928 near Allentown, Pennsylvania, Betty also lived in Clarks Summit, PA, São Paulo, Brazil, and Ocean City, NJ, before retiring in Linwood, NJ. She obtained her undergraduate degree from Wilson College and earned the Master's of Arts in Education from Temple University. As a teacher of gifted and talented students in the Margate School District, she became a beloved and widely respected educator whose curriculum design was influential at the state level. She and her husband also owned and operated a family restaurant, the Fisherman's Inn in Ocean City. She retired from teaching in 1992. After the passing of her beloved husband, Arthur James Welch, in 1984, she began traveling the world, taking many trips with friends over the years and earning the nickname "Outback Betty." Her destinations included India, parts of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, and many parts of Europe. Betty was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Linwood where she sang in the church choir for over thirty years. A rich alto with a head full of song lyrics, she also sang with the Sweet Adelines International of South Jersey for many years. Betty is survived by oldest son Lee Arthur Welch and wife Sarah Glosson of Williamsburg, VA; son Jeffrey Charles Welch and wife Susan of Cumming, GA; and son Bruce Edward Welch of Ocean City, NJ; grandsons Calum, Aidan, Arthur James (and wife Elizabeth), Jordan, Tyler, and Evan, as well as one great-grandson, Beau. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Arthur James Welch and son Craig Alan Welch. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2019, 11 a.m., at Central United Methodist Church in Linwood. In lieu of flowers please honor the memory of this loving and generous woman with gifts to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
