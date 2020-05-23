Welch, James B, - 76, of Linwood, passed on Thursday May 21st, 2020 at his home with his son and daughter by his side. He fought his fight, for he was known for his will, determination, and being the hardest working man ever. Jim was born in Atlantic City, where he loved to share his beautiful stories for his love of the "Old Atlantic City" He made some of his fondest memories and the one that meant the most to him was when he met the love of his life, Angelina, at the age of 15. They married on September 26th, 1964 and from there they built the strongest foundation that led to a marriage of love and teamwork which gave them a lifetime of beautiful memories. Jim was a hard-working, ambitious young man who started work at the age of 13 and from there became the most knowledgeable tradesman from learning the floor business at Avalon Tile at age 16. Then becoming a member of the carpenters union for 50 years while serving as a Atlantic City Fire Fighter for 25 years. Well not only did he work two jobs most of his life, he fit in some hobbies, but not just one! He enjoyed hunting, taxidermy, ham radios, fishing, golfing, and then started making and selling bucktails and custom fishing poles. His favorite hobby became model trains which he enjoyed with his grandsons. After retirement his favorite title became "Poppy". Jim's love of his life was his two grandsons, Chuckie and Angelo. He was their #1 fan in everything they did. Predeceased by his loving wife Angelina Welch Rossini. Survived by his loving daughter Angelina Barron(Keith) and his son Jimmy Welch(Sophia) and his grandsons Chuckie and Angelo. Jim's life will be celebrated with a procession at Adams Perfect Funeral Home at 11:45am sharp, 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Which will proceed to Laurel Memorial , 2301 English Creek Ave, EHT 08234 cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of James Welch to the Lung Cancer Society. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com. A live stream of the graveside service will be held on zoom, at 12:30 on Sunday, May 24th at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9615644345?pwd=dEhHWDJ3M09EVjYrb2Iv WVB6dmFBZz09/

