Weldon, John W., - 77, of Woodbine, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at home under hospice care. Born in Ridley Park, PA he was the son of the late Irwin F. and Sarah Scull Weldon. He was a lifelong area resident. John proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart. He retired from Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville where he was an Inspector and worked for them for 46 years. John enjoyed woodworking. John was a devoted Father of 2, and Beloved brother, He was called home by his Lord to end his struggles with this life- no more pain, no more worries, Our love goes with him, Our hearts ache for our loss-We are trying to rejoice in his freedom and peace. Love you pop. Surviving are his children, John L. Weldon and Laura Weldon-Carroll, sister, Evelyn Hartem, 12 grandchildren. At John's request, there will be no services. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net

To plant a tree in memory of John Weldon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries