Weller-Shaw, Judie A., - 77, of Mays Landing, went to be with the Lord on 2/4/20, she was surrounded by family. Judie lost her 10 year battle with parkinsons. She is survived by her husband Wayne Shaw and children Buster Findeison, Linda Paone, Cindy Whitcraft, Robin Weidman, Fran Lafferty, her brother Tim Crawford and countless grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Predeceased father Richard Crawford, mother Mickie Sypnewski, step father Frank Sypnewski, brothers Patrick Crawford, Ronnie Crawford, Jeff Crawford. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 9:30-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where services will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Veterans Cemetery at Estell Manor Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to (hospice) Grace Health Services 105 Fieldcrest Ave Ste 402 Edison NJ 08837. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
