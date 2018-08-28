Wells, Stanley J., - 63, of Shamong, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 25 at his residence. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong area resident. He loved hunting and was considered the comedian of the family. Stanley began working as a heavy equipment operator when he was 17. After 10 years he went to work with his dad and brother Spike in their Cedar Sawmill in Indian Mills as a skidder operator. Stanley is survived by his three sisters, Dorothy Simpkins, Lois Baldermann; Darlene Wells-Rotondo; his brother Lewis C. "Spike" Wells (Michele) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 11:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am until 11:00am. Burial will follow in Jr. Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations to the family may be made at gofundme.com/Stanley Wells. (Carnesalefuneralhome.com)
