Welsh, Edward P., - 72, of Somers Point, passed away on July 31, 2019. Ed was born to Joseph and Eleanor (nee Lamusta) Welsh in Atlantic City. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joseph Welsh. Ed was a proud 50 year member of IBEW Local 351 and the A.C. Beach Patrol. Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara (nee Scott), sons Michael and Daniel, grandchildren Adam, Dylan and Ryan. He is also survived by brother John Welsh (June), sisters Barbara Schoppy, Carol Rifice (Vinnie), sister-in-law Charlene Welsh, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Memorial donations may be made to Animal Aid USA, 200 Springdale Lane, Williamstown, N.J. 08094 or Marine Mammal Stranding Center, P.O. Box 773, Brigantine, N.J. 08203. A Celebration of Life will be held at American Legion Post 352, Pennsylvania Ave. and Veterans Way, Somers Point on August 25th, 2019 from 2-5 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
