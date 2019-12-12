Welsh, James Joseph "Pop Welshie", Sr., - 83, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, December 9, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa he had lived in Newtown Square, Pa where he was known as Del Co's favorite Bartender in the 60's, 70's and 80's before moving to Sea Isle over 30 years ago. Pop was the Owner of Welshie's in Sea Isle for many years before his retirement. He was predeceased by his wives: Catherine Anne Welsh and Elsbeth Welsh, two sons, Stephen and Sean, a brother: William Welsh and grandson: David William Welsh. Surviving are his children: James J. (Susan Franklin) Welsh, Jr. of Sea Isle City, NJ, Janine Keifer of Darby, Pa, Brian (Michelle) Welsh of Springfield, Pa, Gregory K. Welsh of Broomall, Pa, Colleen CeCe Welsh of Newtown Square, Pa, Danielle Welsh of Lancaster, Pa and Tara Welsh-Welch of Newtown Square, Pa. Also surviving are a brother: David Welsh of Miami Beach, Fl, 22 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many friends in Del Co and Sea Isle. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's R. C Church 44th Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until 10:45. Burial will be held privately. Memorial contributions are suggested to Polar Bear Run/Walk for Autism, 422 Park Road, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
'It was unreal': Mother of missing Bridgeton girl tells Dr. Phil on TV show
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
Miss America denies credentials to The Press and some national media
-
Atlantic City crash causes road closure
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
Professional Powerwashing, Window & Gutter Cleaning! Serving Atlantic & Cape May! ww…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.