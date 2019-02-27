Wenrich, Ione (Livinghouse), - of Robesonia and Wernersville, PA, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, the day before her 91st birthday. She was the daughter of the late Paul A. Livinghouse and Mable I. Stoudt of Robesonia, PA. She was living with her daughter Ione Wenrich Laffey in Wildwood Crest, NJ. Ione was married for 62 years to the late Richard C. Wenrich. She was a graduate of Robesonia High School and the McCann School of Business in Reading, PA. She was a member of the Alpha Iota Sorority and a member of United Church of Christ in Wernersville. She is survived by her son's family, John R. Wenrich, Ph.D. of Mooresville, NC, and his wife Cynthia, and their children John, Jr. and Ehren Jaleel-Wenrich of New York City and Shara & Chip Beatty and sons Bruton and Bentley of Dallas, NC, and her daughter's family, Ione Wenrich Laffey of Wildwood Crest, NJ and her children Megan and Ryan Franks of Medford, NJ and son Jack and Billy Laffey, IV of Wildwood, NJ. Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, Mar. 4th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM, until the time of services. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. While the family accepts flowers, please feel free, instead, to make a donation to a charity of your choice in Ione's name.
