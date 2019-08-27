Wentz, John, Jr., - 74, of Lower Bank, NJ passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, at Absecon Manor. John was born in Philadelphia, Pa to John & Betsy Elizabeth (nee Cropper) Wentz. He moved to Cape May before settling in Lower Bank with his wife of 39 years Cynthia Ostroff. John had his master degree in economics but enjoyed working with his hands in plumbing. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and reading. He served his country in the US Navy during Vietnam. John leaves his devoted wife Cynthia, his three children John, Esta-Beth, Charlie Michael and two adored grandchildren James and Trudie. Friends will be received at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd, Galloway, NJ on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 5 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA in his name. Online condolences can be sent to saracenofuneralhome.com

