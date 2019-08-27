Wentz, John, Jr., - 74, of Lower Bank, NJ passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, at Absecon Manor. John was born in Philadelphia, Pa to John & Betsy Elizabeth (nee Cropper) Wentz. He moved to Cape May before settling in Lower Bank with his wife of 39 years Cynthia Ostroff. John had his master degree in economics but enjoyed working with his hands in plumbing. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and reading. He served his country in the US Navy during Vietnam. John leaves his devoted wife Cynthia, his three children John, Esta-Beth, Charlie Michael and two adored grandchildren James and Trudie. Friends will be received at Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home 58 S. New York Rd, Galloway, NJ on Thursday, August 29, 2019, from 5 pm to 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA in his name. Online condolences can be sent to saracenofuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A Superior Cleaning Company With Attention to Detail Weekly, Bi-Weekly, Construction Clean-U…
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.