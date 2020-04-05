Wentzell, Robert G., - 77, of Hammonton, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Somers Point he was a lifelong resident of Hammonton. He had worked at Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton for many years. He was an avid hunter and he enjoyed hunting in New Jersey and his many out of state hunting trips. He also enjoyed fishing, competitive muzzleloader shooting, and trips to Montana. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Dorothy Wentzell, and his twin sister, Barbara Emper. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Sandra F. Wentzell (nee Capelli), his three children, Robert Wentzell (Kerry), David Wentzell (Jeanne) and Wendy Wentzell, his loving and devoted granddaughter, Ashley Beltrante (Tom), grandson, Brody Wentzell and granddaughter, Kassidy Wentzell, his great granddaughter, Giavonna Beltrante, his sister, Sylvia Fanslau and his brother in law, Lou Emper. Funeral services will be private due to the coronavirus pandemic. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral in Hammonton, wwwcarnesalefuneralhome.com.
