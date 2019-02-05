Wentzell, Sr., Carl J., - 75, of Linwood, passed away at home on February 1, 2019. Carl was born on August 2, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA, to Carl and Alice Wentzell. He was a graduate of Holy Spirit High School, class of 1961, and RCA Technical Institute. He had multiple careers in his lifetime. After graduating from RCA Technical Institute he worked in electronics for Electronics Associates, Inc of Long Branch, working for NASA on the lunar recovery module and several defense department projects before coming back to Atlantic City. Carl spent many years in banking and was Tax Collector for the City of Linwood before retiring. Carl loved living in Linwood and served as a little league baseball coach and was a life member of the Linwood Volunteer Fire Company. Carl's favorite times in life were spent fishing, walking the OC boardwalk, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his son Carl, daughter-in-law Lisa, and 4 grandchildren Madeline, Johanna, John, and Clare. Visitation will be 10AM to 11AM Thursday, February 7, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM, at The Church of Saint Katharine Drexel, 6075 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park, also in Egg Harbor Twp. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Linwood Volunteer Fire Co. #1, 750 Lincoln Ave., Linwood NJ 08221. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
