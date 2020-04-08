Werner, Austin, - 40, of Galloway, met his Lord and Savior on April 2,2020. He was born January 17,1980. He was raised in Galloway. He was a graduate of Absegami High School. He was formerly employed by Werner Plumbing and Heating. Austin will always be remembered for his compassion towards others. He is survived by his mother ,Anna Mae Werner; father, Victor (Lynda) Werner; his siblings, Annette (Patrick) Spina, Benjamin Werner, and Kristin Kell; three nephews and one niece; his grandmother, Frances Weir; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and extended family and friends. Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Austin Werner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
