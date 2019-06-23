Wescoat (nee Peterson), Margaret, - 80, of Nesco, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Wescoat formerly worked as a floor manager for Deer Park Baking Company in Hammonton. She was a member and Past President of the Nesco Vol. Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the Pinelands United Methodist Church, where she served as past treasurer for the Women's Ministry. Mrs. Wescoat also volunteered as a den mother with the Cub Scouts. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed canning, especially pickles and all kinds of jelly. She was predeceased by her husband George F. Wescoat, Sr.; her siblings, Doris Ford, Clarence Peterson, Jr., Lloyd Peterson, Donald Peterson, James Peterson, Robert Peterson, Ethel DeCicco, Shirley Smith and Raymond Peterson. Mrs. Wescoat is survived by her three sons, George F. Wescoat, Jr., Carl Wescoat; Daniel A. Wescoat, Sr. (Tina); her 5 grandchildren, Millissa A. Wescoat, Justin A. Wescoat, Ashley Francesco, Daniel A. Wescoat, Jr., Brandon R. Wescoat and her 5 great grandchildren, Bailee Wescoat, Lucas Wescoat, Mekanzie Wescoat, Kenny Wescoat; Savannah Francesco and many other extended family members. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 12:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Batsto-Pleasant Mills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the New Columbia-Nesco United Methodist Church, 3551 Nesco Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
-
Mark Wahlberg to host fitness class at Ocean Casino Resort Saturday
-
Attorney wants police to reveal how they found child porn on principal's laptop
-
Fire breaks out in storage facility in Sea Isle City
-
Prescription fraud case defendants to appear in U.S. District Court
-
When Longport was longer: The storms that ate 10 blocks of Absecon Island
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Limitless Property Maintenance Powerwashing Biodegradable chemicals, hot water, roof, gutter…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.