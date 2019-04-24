Wescoat, Norman H. Jr., - 57, of Absecon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Atlantic City, he grew up in Absecon and has lived in Galloway for the past 12 years. Norm was an architect, working with Harry Harper Architects in Absecon for over 35 years. In his free time, he loved golfing and would always be getting a round of golf in, when time permitted. He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Wescoat (Pritchard); his children, Zachary Wescoat (Danielle), Ian Wescoat (Maria), Tyler, Hunter, Hannah, Alexa Petillo and Dylan Petillo; his sister, Robin Smith (Scott); his grandchildren, Chase and Kiah; and his nephews, Timothy and Ryan Smith. A memorial gathering will be from 4PM to 5:30PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow immediately at 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Cancer Society (http://donate3.cancer.org) or Atlantic County Humane Society (http://humanesocietyac.org/donate). For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
