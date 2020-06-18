Wessler, Jeffrey M., - 54, of Port Republic, passed away at home with his family on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Somers Point, NJ, on August 22, 1965, he was the son of Frederick and Elizabeth Wessler. Jeffrey graduated from Holy Spirit High School and obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Business Studies from Stockton State College. Jeff had a deep love of nature and took pride in his large garden which he used to provide family and friends with produce throughout the summer. His many nieces and nephews looked forward to picking huge pumpkins from Uncle Jeff's garden every fall. He enjoyed biking and swimming in the ocean. He participated in Dragon boat rowing while living in Washington D.C. Jeff was known for his animal rescues and was always willing to help family or friends in need. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth; his brothers, Fred, Kevin (Donna), Bruce (Brenda), and John, Matt; his sisters, Lynn (Tom) and Jill (John); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Frederick. Graveside services are private with the Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations in Jeff's name may be made to AtlantiCare Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 210, Egg Harbor Township 08234.
