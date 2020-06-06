West, David Aaron, - 71, of Egg Harbor Township, David Aaron West was born in Darby, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1948 to the late James E. West and Daisy A. West. He departed this earthly life on May 30, 2020. David spent his early, teen, and young adult years in the close-knit community of Darby, Pennsylvania among his loving family and loyal friends. He was educated in the Darby-Colwyn school system and was a celebrated athlete at Darby Colwyn High School. He loved the years he spent playing basketball and football and running track and field. After graduating from high school, he went on to attend Cheyney University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1974. After earning his degree, David went on to enjoy a long career in health care management, where he worked with several leading institutions, including Cooper Medical Center, Crozier Chester Medical Center, and Shore Memorial Medical Center, and earned a number of professional honors and awards. He retired from health care management in 2014, and quickly turned his attention to back to education. His love for education was well known by family, friends, and colleagues, and he enjoyed spending his retirement years working with Pleasantville Public Schools. On November 23, 1974, he married Marva Neal of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. To that union, four children were born; Denee, Elaine, Michelle, and David. David was predeceased by his parents, James and Daisy West, his sister, Jacqueline Patterson, and his brother, Joseph West. David leaves to cherish his memory four children Denee West Greene (Walter), Elaine, Michelle, and David West; one brother James West; one sister Linda McDaniel (James); two grandchildren Marleigh and Rhyan Greene, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect.com
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
17 charged after police brutality protest turned to looting, vandalism in Atlantic City
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.