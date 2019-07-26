West, Norma J., - 86, a longtime resident of Ocean City, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Bel Air, MD. Born in Ridley Park, PA to the late Howard P. and Mabel E. (nee Nicholls) Koch. Norma was a graduate of Ridley Park High School class of 1951 and earned her Bachelors Degree in 1955 from West Chester State Teachers College. Mrs. West had taught second grade at Leedom School in Ridley Township, PA before moving to Ocean City. She and her husband Jack, along with Jack's parents Francis and Ethel West, built and operated the Fountain View Motel on Moorlyn Terrace. She and Jack were also the owners of West Parking in Ocean City for 50 years until their retirement in 1995. In retirement, Norma and her husband loved traveling the world and had a special fondness for Jamaica where they had honeymooned in 1957 and spent many special occasions including their 50th wedding anniversary at the same resort. She was a life member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and a charter member of the Jersey Cape Region Antique Automobile Club of America. Norma was also a member of Linwood Community Church and participated in many activities including helping with the Sunday Morning Greeters' Desk, Sunday School and helping prepare material for Vacation Bible School. She also enjoyed playing the piano during a weekly worship service at the Linwood Convalescent Home. She was predeceased by her husband John T. "Jack" West in 2007. Surviving is her daughter: Judith T. Langenfelder and her husband Kevin, two grandsons: Karl Langenfelder and Karson Langenfelder and his wife Katie. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 O'clock from Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ where a luncheon will follow the service. Burial was held privately in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions are suggested to Linwood Community Church, 1838 Shore Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
