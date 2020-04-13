WEST, RICHARD JOHN "Dick", - 79, passed away on April 8, 2020, peacefully in his home in Cape May Court House, NJ. Richard was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Northfield, NJ. He graduated from Atlantic City High School (NJ) and attended the University of Miami (FL). He had a highly successful career in sales and sales management, most notably for Moore Business Forms, and retired in 1996, returning to his home area in southern New Jersey. Richard was a loving family man, enjoying family holidays above all else, and was everyone's favorite "Uncle Dick". He loved to ride his bike on the boardwalk, and was a lifelong fan of Philadelphia sports teams, from childhood through his photo with the Eagles Super Bowl trophy in 2018. Richard was pre-deceased by his father Clarence Russell West and mother Helen Haddad West. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Sharon A. West; and their children daughter Wendy Santana and her husband Rafael Santana; son Richard C. West; and son Russell J. West. He leaves behind brother William G. West and cousin Ronald T. Plotka; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. In light of world circumstances, a celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.

To plant a tree in memory of RICHARD WEST as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries