Westfall, Bertha, - 91, of Ocean City, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 with her family by her side. She was born and raised in South Philadelphia before moving to the Lawndale section of the city in 1954 and moving to Ocean City, NJ in February 2005. Mrs. Westfall was predeceased by her husband: Albert John Westfall and her parents: Harry and Bertha (nee Viereck) Conn. She was the devoted Mother of Carol Lee (William C.) Daley of Ocean City, NJ and Dennis (Rosemary nee Green) of Philadelphia, Pa. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Timothy, Patricia, Thomas Daley and Michael, Scott, Kim Westfall, eight great grandchildren: Tyler, Katelyn, William, Grace Daley and Anna, Lily, Bradley, Theo Westfall. Her funeral service will be offered Saturday morning, July 28, 2018 at 10 o'clock from Union Chapel by the Sea, 55th Street and Asbury, Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of service. Burial will be private with her husband in Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge, Pa. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either Union Chapel by the Sea, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or Montgomery County SPCA, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, Pa 19428. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.