Whealton, Lawrence David, - 55, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019. "Chinaman" as he was affectionately called by family and friends was born in Mt. Holly, NJ to David L. Whealton and Edith (Jones) Garrison. He was raised in Atlantic City and attended Atlantic City Public Schools. Fresh from high school he was employed at the Atlantic City Convention Center. He later relocated to Richmond, VA and held employment as a laborer for El Shaddia Construction. Upon his return to Atlantic City, Chinaman fell ill. He is survived by: his daughter, Tamika Daniels; grandchildren, Nasir and Niyana; father, David; siblings, Anthony, Dexter, Debbie and Darlene; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Monday, July 29, 2019, Community Baptist Church, 234 North New Jersey Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

