Whealton, Shirley J. (nee Burd), - 85, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away July 30, 2019 at her home. A lifetime area resident , Shirley retired as a Branch Manager in New Gretna. As a young women she had been employed in the Ocean County Clerks Office in Toms River. Shirley was a graduate of Tuckerton High School Class of 1952, a former Pioneer Girls Leader at Manahawkin Baptist Church, a founding member of the Tuckerton Seaport Society, member of the Tuckerton Old Home Society, Tuckerton Historical Society, and was the first women appointed then elected to the Tuckerton Boro Council. Shirley will be remembered for the countless hours spent assisting local residents with their geneology. Shirley was the devoted wife of 63 years to her late husband C. Leslie Whealton who passed away June 9, 2017. She was the daughter of Malcolm Sr. & Anna Driscoll Burd and is survived by her children C. Keith (Kimberly), Little Egg Harbor, Kevin C. (Patricia), Aynor S.C., and Karen E. Bryant (Randy), Manahawkin, her brothers Malcolm Burd Jr., West Creek and Larry Burd (Joanne), Little Egg Harbor, 6 grandchildren Jason, Ross, Dawn, Amy, Joshua & Jillian, 6 great grandchildren. Step grandchildren Michael, Jason, Holly, Breann & Brittany and 10 great step grandchildren. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery Tuckerton. Memorial Donations may be made to the Tuckerton Historical Society P.O.Box 43 Tuckerton NJ 08087. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brian L. Maxwell NJLic#3834 with DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory 141 E. Orange St. Lancaster PA 17602. To leave an online condolence kindly visit info@debordsnyder.com

