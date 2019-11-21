Wheeler, Margery, - of Absecon, passed away on Sunday, November 17 at the age of 88. Peggy was born on February 28, 1931 in Atlantic City to Marguerite (Simpson) Hall and Donald Goldman Her beloved stepfather was Stanley Hall who she loved dearly and was a major part of her life. Peggy was a brilliant woman! She was a straight A student and was so smart that she skipped 2 grades of school growing up and graduated from high school shortly after turning 16. At the age of 18 she went to Japan and worked for the U.S. military as a civilian contractor during the occupation following WW II. She loved her time there and enjoyed meeting the Japanese people and learning about their culture. After her return she married Robert Wheeler of Boston,MA in November of 1952 who was in the service and stationed in Atlantic City. Except for a short time when they lived in California they remained residents of Atlantic County for the rest of their lives. They were fortunate enough to retire in their mid-50's and spent the next 20 years traveling. They traveled to 49 states and through much of Canada in their camper. They also traveled extensively in Europe and visited most all of the Western European countries. Peggy was an avid reader and read several books each week. She loved history as well and was extremely knowledgeable about English history and literature. In Northfield, she was a long-time member of the Cultural Committee and also participated in many other civic activities. Peggy worked for Prudential in Linwood and then for the Atlantic County government for many years. She was a lover of animals and shared that joy with others and with the many pets she had over the years. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Robert, her mother Marguerite and stepfather Stanley Hall, her son Steven and daughter in law Stephanie. She is survived by her son Robert Wheeler of Lexington,Ky, her son Michael Wheeler of Absecon, her daughter Linda Tomlin and her husband Chuck of Galloway, grandchildren Matthew Wheeler of Chicago, Allison Wheeler Malone and her husband Sean of New York City, and granddaughter Jenna Tomlin of Galloway. She is also survived by her first cousin Al Albertson of Northfield who was more like a brother than a cousin and his wife Donna and their family. She was also close to her other first cousin George Wristbridge of Egg Harbor Township and his wife Nadean and their family. We would like to thank our mother's caregivers at Spring Village and Grace Hospice for the tender and loving care they provided my mother. They helped her and us through a very difficult time in her and our lives and we greatly appreciate all they did for her and us. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24 at 10 AM until 11 AM with a services to follow at Adams-Perfect funeral home 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. If you would like to make a donation in her honor please do so to your local Humane Society or the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. We would also like to thank the people at www. Adams-Perfect.com for all their assistance during this difficult time.
