Whetstone, Gladys Jane, - 87, of Corbin City, went to live with the Lord Jesus and her beloved husband Walter in the early morning hours of December 26th. Born August 8, 1932, in Philadelphia to Walter & Gladys Hemming, Jane was raised in Philadelphia and later in Palmyra, N.J. She graduated from Palmyra High School in 1950 where she was a member of the National Honor Society for three years. Jane fell in love and married her husband Walter Warren Whetstone, Jr. (Bruz), an insurance adjuster, in October 1963. They enjoyed a happy marriage for over 50 years until Walter's passing in February 2015. Jane held multiple secretarial positions throughout her working career. She worked for a time at Pacemaker Yachts and most recently as an Administrative Assistant at Atlantic City Electric where she retired in the late 1990s. Jane and Bruz moved to Corbin City in the mid-1970s and made their home there for many years. After retirement, they moved to Rockledge, Florida and lived there for close to 20 years. Jane returned to Corbin City in late 2016. Jane and Bruz had no children of their own but enjoyed many holiday celebrations with nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. They had many long-time friends. Jane had a great love for dogs and cats and over the years she made a home for her beloved pets giving them all the kindness and care they deserved. She loved living near the beach, enjoying the salt air and sea breezes where her dogs could run and play. She and Bruz owned several homes in Ocean City and Strathmere, many of which later became rental properties other families could enjoy. Jane knew the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. She celebrated his birth on Christmas day before going home to be with her Lord in heaven later that night. Throughout their lifetime, wherever they made their home, Jane and Bruz were active members in their church. For many years they attended Ocean City Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church of Merritt Island, Florida. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Gladys Hemming, her husband Walter W. Whetstone, Jr., her beloved Aunt Naomi, her sister-in-law Beverly Nelson Whetstone, and her two brothers-in-laws, Charles L. Whetstone and Charles K. Booda, Jr. Jane is survived by her cousin, Barbara Taunt, her sister-in-law Betty Whetstone Booda of Lancaster, Pa., 2 nieces, 4 nephews, 16 great-nieces & great-nephews and her very close friends Chuck and Crystal Thompson, Hal and Peggy Goodman and Mary Hales. She will be sadly missed by her two caregivers, Charity Ney and Maricris Sloan, and her dog Smokey. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 at 11:30 AM, at the Corbin City Baptist Church, 212 Main St, Corbin City, under the direction of Rev. Randy Hooper. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service at 10:30 AM. Interment will be at the Head of the River Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Rd., Ocean View, N.J. 08230 or to Wildlife Aid, 155 Asbury Rd., Egg Harbor Township, N.J. 08234 or to Forgotten Angels Horse Rescue, 288 Hartford Rd., Medford, N.J. 08055. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
