Whitaker, Doris Nittinger, - 92, of Absecon, passed peacefully at home on April 23, 2020. Born August 18, 1927 in Quinton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Edna Nittinger. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Samuel Whitaker. Doris is survived by her children, Jeff (Sharon) Whitaker and Lisa Whitaker; her much-adored grandchildren, Taylor, Jordan, Bailey, Camryn and Grayson Whitaker; her two sisters, Louise Bennett of Bridgeton and Jean (Albert) Goforth of Woodstown; along with many nieces, nephews extended family and friends. A memorial service will take place at a later date. More details can be found at wimbergfuneralhome.com
