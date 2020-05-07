WHITAKER, JANIE MAE, - 70, of Absecon, New Jersey - departed this Earthly life on Wednesday ~ April 29th, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 27th, 1949 in Enfield, North Carolina to the late Eloise and Thomas Lee Bryant. As a child, she attended the Enfield, North Carolina Public School system. Sometime thereafter, she moved to Pleasantville, New Jersey. In 1976, she got her first job in the Atlantic City area, as a Nurse's Aide at the Linwood Convalescent Center. She also became a Nurse's Aide at the Senator Nursing Home in Atlantic City. She even worked at Resorts Hotel and Casino as a Valet Dispatcher. As much as she enjoyed those careers, it was not until she joined the New Bethel Fire Baptized Holiness Church, located at 1521 Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City, where she really hit her stride and found her lifelong passion. It was there, that she led devotional Services, served as the Secretary of Sunday School, stood as a Sunday School Teacher for the primary class, and became the Missionary President feeding the poor and oppressed. She was a firm believer in the power of the Lord. Pastor Marilyn Lewis was a big influence in her life. She then started fellowship and became a member of Bethel Evangelical Outreach Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Mario Miller and First lady Barbara Miller. In her spare time, Janie enjoyed church music and prayed at every moment. She really loved the Lord, she was faithful until her health got the best of her. She will be truly missed, we all loved her dearly. She had two caretakers Conchetta E. Arrington and Hazel Stone. She really liked to cook Southern Soul Food (especially for people who didn't have much) and she had the best BBQ and potato salad. She absolutely loved to help people, and took pride in teaching her Niece, Jessica (her twin) about the importance of family. Janie did not play when it came to discipline. She was a kind and loving person. She was predeceased by: her Parents; her Husband , Henderson Whitaker; and her Brother Thomas L. Bryant, Jr. She leaves to cherish her tender memories and everlasting lessons of love: her three loving Sons, George A. Whitaker of Atlantic City, NJ, Dary D. Whitaker (Consuella) of Baltimore, MD, and Henderson Whitaker, Jr. (Sharon) of Atlantic City, NJ; her two devoted Grandchildren, Demetrius Hunter and Henderson C. Whitaker; her Caretaker Conchetta Arrington; and a host of many other loving relatives and friends. She was a remarkable person and will be deeply missed.
