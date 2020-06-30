Whitcraft, Elizabeth (Betty), - of Egg Harbor City, born April 26, 1926, in Egg Harbor City, passed away on June 25, 2020. She always wore a smile and always had a "So What's New" for all. She was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Costa, and Edward Whitcraft; her children, Joe Costa, Betty Jo Costa Crescenzo, and Ed Whitcraft; her brother Frank Schneider; and her brother-in-law, Tom Costa. Betty leaves behind those to cherish her memory; her daughter-in-law, Donna Costa; her son, Larry (Laura) Whitcraft; her daughter, Cathy (Tom) Bouchard; her daughter, Patty (Ed) Newcomb; her son, George (Cindy) Whitcraft; and her son, David (Sharon) Whitcraft. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be private at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

