White, Carol, - 67, of Atlantic City, lifelong resident of Atlantic City, New Jersey, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020.Carol will be remembered as a kind and loving soul who was always there to give a helping hand. She was born on April 28, 1952 to the late Hortense Royster and Norman Bell in Philadelphia, PA. She moved to Atlantic City with her mother and stepfather Julian Royster, when she was five. Carol attended Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from the Vocational Tech Program in 1970. She worked as an LPN at Atlantic City Medical Center for more than 25 years before moving into the private sector. She continued to give care for those in need until her retirement. Carol was not only hard working as a nurse. During her journey on this earth she raised three children with her husband Rev. Johnnie R. White. She took her role as an involved parent so seriously that she never missed any of her children's home sports games and was even present for most of the away ones as well. She never missed a concert, recital, speech or banquet. Her children had their very own fan club no matter the function. The churches she served were also blessed by her spirit of giving. If Carol was not in her home, she could be found serving the Lord by offering her time and talents to her home church, Hamilton Memorial United Methodist Church. If she wasn't in the pew than she was in the kitchen preparing to feed the congregation or those in need. And if she wasn't inside the building, she was outside tending to the community garden. There were times she could even be seen transporting her lawn mower from her home to church just to make sure the grounds were well manicured. She truly understood that serving the Lord was best done by serving others. Many people are left to mourn God's humble servant, Carol. She will be remembered fondly by her children Reuben White (Megan), Alethia White-Burroughs (James), and Jonn White (Torri). Her loving grandchildren Kaila, Stanley, Journey, Jaden, Jada, Zane, and Levi. Also mourning her passing are his siblings Verna Cheatham, Marie Bruce, Juan Royster (Christine), and Ralph Royster. Her memory will also be treasured by a host of loving relatives, family friends, and the members of Hamilton Memorial.Due to the present global climate, a private service was held with immediate family members. Services were entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383 9994
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Carol White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.