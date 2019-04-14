White, Edmond, - age 73, departed this life on Sunday, April 7, 2019 while in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Born January 18, 1946 in Dillon, SC to the late Emerson and Janie Howard Miles White. Edmond served as a Steward, Sunday School Superintendent, and Adult Teacher. He also served as member of the Pulpit Staff, all at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Pleasantville under the current pastorate of Rev. Lynda T. Rassmann. Edmond was predeceased by six brothers and six sisters. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Karen A. McCoy White; two daughters, Rosemary Sally (John) and Gina Jeffrey, both of Walterboro, SC; four step-children, Justina McLean (Donald) of Egg Harbor City, Curtis Jerkins of Houston, TX, George Jerkins, Jr. (Kisha) and Sectoria Jerkins, both of Mays Landing; God-daughter Tammi White (Lamont) of Galloway; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; special niece Margie Annette Anderson of New York, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 1203 Harrison Avenue, Pleasantville. A viewing will be held from 9:00am until the time of the service. Interment will follow in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family adams-perfect.com
