White, Evelynne R. (nee Knowles), - 74, of Mays Landing, passed away Friday April 26,2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. Evelynne will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Evelynne was born in Albany New York, raised in Haddam, Connecticut and graduated from Middletown high school, class of 1962. Evelynne met the love of her life, Jim in 1970. The two were smitten by each other. They married and had 5 children. Evelynne and Jim moved their family to New Jersey in 1984 and they raised their family in their home in Somers Point. Evelynne was a devoted wife and mother who lived for her family. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She was a "Grammy" who would plan sleepovers, movie outings and special activities with each grandchild. She was her grandkid's biggest fan and could be seen in the stands of all their sporting events, recitals and activities. She enjoyed traveling to visit family and she was always looking forward to her next adventure. Evelynne was a hardworking person, and she found her passion in her real estate career, which spanned 30 years. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she served in many capacities over the years, and was most beloved in her role as a teacher. Evelynne will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her quick wit, optimism, strength and fighting spirit. Her Christ-like love was felt by many, as she was kind, generous, and often went out of her way to help others in need. Many who knew her have stated that she was "One of a Kind." Her legacy will live on through her 5 children, 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Til we meet again. Evelynne is survived by her loving husband Jim, two Sons Frank and Jimmy (Cindy), three daughters Heather Triboletti (Rey), Melanie Wagner (Nick), and Amber Cook (Jake), her beloved sister and brother Martha Manning (Millard) and George Knowles (Jan), and 2 sisters she was blessed to meet later in life, Marge Gentry and Peggy Stevens, her grandchildren, Crystal, Alax, Ryan, A.J., Brooke, Emily, Jonathan, Rey, Nicholas, Matthew, Isabella, Ashley, James, Julia, Jake, Cohen, and her great grandchildren, Axton, Ace, Luke, Trey, and Derek. Her Funeral Service will be offered on Wednesday, May 1st, at 11 o'clock, from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 624 Zion Road Egg Harbor Township N.J., where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery in Estell Manor, N.J. Arrangements by and condolences at www.Adams-Perfect.com
