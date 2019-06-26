White, Fred Jr., - 96, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Born in Donora, PA, he moved here nine years ago from Morristown, NJ. He was a bombardier in the Army Air Force with a rank of first lieutenant during World War II. He was a licensed chemical engineer for Royal Globe Insurance Company in New York City. Fred was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor, the Bridge Club of Stone Harbor, and the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing up to age 94 and was a lifetime member of the USGA. Fred was also an avid reader and loved to travel on vacations to Florida with his family. His favorite though was homemade food. Fred is survived by his son Allen (Valerie) White; and his nieces, Anne (Leigh) Huff, Mary Fancher Turner, and Elizabethe Robinson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katharine; his sisters, Mary Robinson and Martha Turner; his brothers in law, Ed Robinson and Fancher Turner; and his nephew, Chase Turner. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery, Lexington, VA. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

