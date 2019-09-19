White, Henry Martino, Sr., - 88, of Atlantic City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 1:05 am on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Henry was born and raised in Atlantic City, to Pearl (Fitzgerald) and Henry White. He attended the Atlantic City Schools, prior to serving his country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. After his service in the Navy, Henry returned to Atlantic City and met the love of his life, Audrey Anne Ayton. Together they enjoyed life with their five children. Henry begun his professional career at the Atlantic City Fire Department and later joined the Atlantic City Police Department in 1958. He retired with the rank of sergeant after many years of service. As a civilian, he served as Deputy Commissioner of Public Safety. In the mid-1980's he retired from public service as Director of Public Works. After retiring, Henry could not sit idle. Anyone in the area who knew him, could catch Henry early on weekend mornings at the Flee Market, looking and shopping for antiques. When he was not shopping for antiques, you could find him at home preparing a great meal for his family. Henry was preceded in death by: his wife, Audrey White; parents, Pearl and Henry White; siblings, Norma Drayton, Wilhemena Tennyson, and Franklin. He leaves to cherish the legacy of his love: five children: Iris Stanley (Ellis Sr.), Martina, Henry Jr. (Briggitte), Anne and Devata; eight grandchildren, Ellis Stanley Jr. Christopher Stanley, Deon, Henry III, John, David, Rickeya Ward and Kiara Ward; five great-grandchildren, Alani, Aleah, Alysa, Ellis Stanley III and Alexa; brothers-in-law, Ray Tennyson and Warren Drayton; goddaughter, Sandy Clark; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and close friends. Funeral Services are private. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, support and the many heartfelt forms of condolences, too many to name individually, but nevertheless appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at http://www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
