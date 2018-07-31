White, Janet Lois, - 54, Born in Camden NJ, March 28, 1964. Janet passed away peacefully after a five year battle with breast cancer on Sunday, July 22, 2018. Janet loved her life with her wife Cathleen, her mother-in-law Helen, their dog Bella, her family and her many friends. Janet was always a passionate advocate for animals of all kinds. Janet loved the water, which included fishing, boating and enjoying life. We remember Janet as a loving, kind, compassionate and generous person that had the best sense of humor, such a great outlook on life, and made everyone laugh. This is why she will be deeply missed. Janet is predeceased by her parents Andrew and Janet White, her brother Howard, and niece Kimberly Trovato. She is survived by her wife of 10 years Cathleen Sanderlin White, her siblings Debbie (Chuck), Andrew (Marie), Raymond (Sue), and her twin Jeanette (David), and many neices, nephews, and cousins. Also survived by her loving extended family Samantha Sarkos (Peter), and Joie Amanda Cook (Dee). We will be honoring Janet on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at Holy Cross Cemetary, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Internment immediately following church service. Reception to follow. Arrangements by Boakes Funeral Home Inc., 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in the name of Janet White to be sent to The Atlantic City Humane Society, www.humanesocietyac.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.