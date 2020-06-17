White, Jerry M., - 67, of Belleplain, died suddenly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Montgomery, WV he was the son of the late Robert and Kathleen Canterbury White, Sr. and the husband of Karen McCormick White. Jerry was raised in WV and resided in Belleplain for the past 45 years. Jerry worked in Housekeeping for the Woodbine Developmental Center for 25 years. Jerry enjoyed coaching football, baseball, softball, and soccer. He liked to watch and record his grandchildren playing sports, he also enjoyed gardening, reading, and hunting. Surviving are his wife, Karen, children, Jerry (Angie), Kenny (Chrystall), and John (Thresta), stepmother, Mary Flemming, brothers, Victor Sowards, (Garnet), John White and James White, sisters, Kathy Grant (Mark), Sherry White, and Peggy Sue White, sister-in-laws, Karen White, Carol Armstrong, Catherine Johnson, Marcia Bender, Shelia Sheldon, brother in law, Robert Branca, 9 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Robert White. A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Friday, June 19, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at Head of The River Cemetery Rt. 49 Estell Manor on Friday at 12:30. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
