White, Leona B., - 91, of Marmora, NJ passed away on March 26, 2019. She was born on March 6, 1928, in Shenandoah, Pa and was formerly of Philadelphia, Pa before moving to the shore area fifty years ago. Leona was an active member of the Union Chapel by the Sea Church for many years and a former member of the Margate Community Church. She worked as a secretary in both Philadelphia and Ocean City, NJ. Leona is survived by her faithful nephew Jack and niece Marion and numerous other nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 10:00 AM at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223. Burial will follow at Seaside Cemetery in Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Union Chapel by the Sea, 5501 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ, 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
