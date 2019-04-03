White, Mabel V., - 87, of Atlantic City, was born April 10, 1931, daughter of Russell and Margaret Allen in Easton, MD. She relocated to Atlantic City, NJ where she married James M. White, Sr., a union that produced four children. Mabel worked various jobs to support her family. She was later hired in the Business office at the Atlantic City Medical Center now known as AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for twenty five years before retiring. Mabel loved to travel as long as she didn't have to fly. She did puzzles, played slot machines and enjoyed her grandkids. In mom's later years as her health started to decline, she loved doing word search puzzles for hours and hours and always had her wit about her. She leaves to cherish her memory: sisters, Mary and Janet Allen; daughter, Sonia (Robert) Greene; son, Luqman Kenyatta, her devoted caregiver; grandchildren, Katrese Hood, Tennille Lee, Damion (Nicole) Callaway; Tyrek (Denise) Greene, Tiana Callaway; Robert Greene, Jr., Shaun (LaToya) Greene, Corey (Fatima) Callaway; and a host of family and friends. Special thanks to Sandy Carson. Funeral services will be 2PM, Saturday, April 6, 2019, Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I.S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 1PM. Interment in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
