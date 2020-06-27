WHITE, ODESSA, - 67, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, went to be with the Lord on Friday ~ June 19th, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving Daughter, family, and friends. Odessa was born on June 30th, 1952 in Natchez, Mississippi, to the late Dealia and Johnnie White. As a youth, she relocated northward, finally residing in New Jersey. She successfully graduated from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, New Jersey. She went to school for Cosmetology and worked at several jobs - including Robert Hall Clothing Store, Bradlees, and as a Day Care employee - until she later embarked on a career in the casino industry. Odessa was proudly employed by Caesar's Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, as a Shuttle Bus Driver from their opening in 1979, until the shuttle service was discontinued. Her sweet and loving personality made her a favorite among coworkers and she gained many lifelong friends. After Caesar's, her active and ambitious spirit led her to be employed as a Slot Cashier at The Claridge Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, prior to her eventual retirement in 2005. Odessa will always be remembered for her generosity, kind heart, and fun spirit. She loved family, laughing, dancing, and living life to the absolute fullest. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking for family, singing on the church choir and she was the Chair of the New Members Welcoming Committee at Refuge Church of Christ, in Pleasantville, New Jersey. She was predeceased by: her Parents, Dealia and Johnnie White of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; her four Brothers,Johnnie "June" White of Chicago, IL, Willie White, Sr. (Carol), Earl White, Sr. (Olivia), & Mack White of Egg Harbor Township, NJ; her Sister, Annie Johnson of Natchez, MS; and her Life Partner, Andrew Ellis. The vibrant Odessa White, leaves to cherish her one of a kind memories and is survived by: her adoring Daughter and Caregiver, Dealia Javetta Ellis of Pleasantville, NJ; her amazing three year old GrandSon, Andrew Carter Ellis of Pleasantville, NJ; her six loving brothers Leon White, Sr. (Anna) of Newtonville, NJ, AJ White (Cherise) & Otis White (Gloria) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Richard White of Pleasantville, NJ, Arthur White (Margaret) of Millville, NJ, and Albert Johnson of Atlanta, GA; her five loving Sisters, Luberta Ames (George), Olivia Dorsey-Conrad (Julius) & Jessie Duncan (Arthur) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Rosa Murphy (Robert) of Milford, DE, and Nita Bailey (Phillip) of Pleasantville, NJ; her caring Sister-in-Law, Shirley White of Chicago, IL; Odessa was loved and adored by many friends, but Janet Evans, Rosalind Ellis, Princess & Precious Hall, Alfred Brown and Reverend Deborah Burch were near and dear to her heart; as well as a host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, and other Friends. Odessa, will be dearly missed. Javetta and the family would like to thank the staff of Active Day of Galloway and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. We also appreciate everyone who offered support, words of encouragement, and prayers during this difficult time. As per her wishes, Odessa would like everyone to remember her as the fun and loving person that she was. She has requested no formal services in her memory. Her Final Wishes have been honored and entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, New Jersey. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
A South Jersey Wawa employee was told to take off his Black Lives Matter mask. He quit, and Wawa is examining its uniform policies.
-
Somers Point doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.