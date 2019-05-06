White, Sr., Devon, - 72, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "De" passed away at home on Friday, May 3, 2019. De is survived by his children, Tasha White-Wooten and Devon White, Jr.; four grandchildren, Jahmire, Davonna, Leah and Jordan; four brothers, Cash (Delois) of New Jersey, Matthew (Delores) of Ohio, Harlen (Jernery) of Tennessee and Donnie (LaRonda) of California; three sisters, Blondine Bellamy (William) of Cottondale, Florida, Gloria White (Robert) of Cottondale, Florida and Shirley White of Augusta, Georgia; loving companion, Sandra. De will be missed by 26 nieces and nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Masonic Rites will be 6:30PM Thursday, May 9, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call from 6PM. Funeral services will be 5PM Friday, May 10, 2019, Shiloh Temple Apostolic Cathedral, 505 Madison Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call from 4PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
