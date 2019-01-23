White, Sr., Mark Howard, - 78, of Lakewood, CO , died peacefully on January 16, 2019. Mark was born a twin in Mays Landing, NJ on September 23, 1940 to Robert E. and Olivet E. (Williams) White; both of whom preceded him in death. Mark is survived by his wife Jamesetta (Jamie); two sons: Mark Jr and Kevin White; four grandchildren: Tiffany Miles, Jose Rivera, Kevin White Jr, and Kierre White; eight great-grand children: Jaycion, Christian, Jizelle, Kaire, Kaidyn, Jayden, Teagan, and Milan; three sisters: Gladys Howell, Barbara McGlocking, and Olivet K. White; two brothers: Samuel White and Clinton Lewis. Mark was preceded in death by his twin brother, Matthew Nathaniel White; three other brothers: Lee Robert White, Morris J. White Sr, and Robert E. Jr; and one sister: Wilhelmae E. Johnson. Mark served in the U.S. Army and later relocated to Oakland, CA where he graduated from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, CA with a Bachelor's and a Master's Degree in Accounting. Mark retired from the U.S. Federal Government after 39 years of service. He was an avid golfer who travelled the world to play, and he was very active in his community. Mark was a member of 100 Black Men of Denver CO, and he was both a 32° Mason and a Worshipful Master at Masonic Lodge #170 in Lakewood CO. A memorial and viewing was held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Horan & McConaty in Lakewood, CO. Funeral services will be held for Mark on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St, Mays Landing, NJ, where a viewing will be held from 9am-11am with services at 11am to include Masonic and Military Honors. Info & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
