Whiting, Pearl Ardella, - 80, of Pleasantville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, September 6, 2019, at Seashore Sabbath Church, 102 Linden Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

