Whiting, Pearl Ardella, - 80, of Pleasantville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 11AM Friday, September 6, 2019, at Seashore Sabbath Church, 102 Linden Avenue, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
Distinctive Lawns Inc TOP SOIL SCREENED 5 cubic yards of dark, rich organic screened topsoil…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.