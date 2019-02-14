Whitley, Henry Emerson, JR. "Whit Jr.", - 80, entered into rest Saturday, February 09, 2019. Mr. Henry was the faithful and loving husband of Carol Dawn Snow Whitley for 33 years. He was the father of Suzanne Midgett, Thomas James "Tom" Whitley, Heidi Whitley, Joey (Eddie) Carmen, Jerimy Allen (Adrienne) Tanner, Shaun (Alicia Crockett) Tanner, and Debra Rome. Mr. Henry has 13 grandchildren; Erika McNatt, Alexandria Midgett, Jonathan Tanner, Daniel Tanner, Adrianna Grace Tanner, 7 by Joey Whitley, and 1 by Debra Rome. He is also survived by his only sibling, brother Burrel (Constance) Whitley of NJ and Ward, SC. Mr. Whitley is also survived by Carol's family; Tracy (Ace) Pengally, Norman Edward (Bobbie Jo) Snow, Jr., and brother-in-law Tom Wagner. His nephews and nieces are Britt Whitley, Clifford Whitley, Haley Pengally, Megan Jenkins, Brady Snow, Tre Snow, Nathan (Mary) Wagner, Shannon (Evelyn) Wagner, and Matthew (Emily) Wagner. His great nephews and nieces are Conner Whitley, Christopher Michael Wagner, Nathan "Nate" Wagner, Jr., Adam Earl Wagner, Aaron William Wagner, Anaclair Wagner, and Beau Wagner. He was preceded in death by his grandson Jared Wood, his parents Henry E. Whitley, Sr. and Elizabeth Wright Whitley, and sister-in-law Sue Wagner.Mr. Henry was born in Georgetown, SC and lived with his family on US Wildlife refuges until their final move to the Brigantine National Wildlife Refuge in Oceanville, NJ where he and his family lived for r16 years. He is a graduate of Oceanville (NJ) PS 1 and Pleasantville (NJ) High School, Class of 1956 where he was voted Best Looking Superlative. He attended the first half of his freshman year at Ridge Spring-Monetta HS before returning to Pleasantville (NJ) High School. He attended Elizabethtown, PA College and late went on to work on the NY Stock Exchange for several years. He later became a master carpenter and was retired from the Savannah River Nuclear Plant, Aiken SC. Mr. Whitley was also a former member of the Aiken, SC Jaycees where he and his brother built the first Fairgrounds concession stands. He also chaired the4 "Wagons to Wagener" charity golf tournament at the former Cooper's Creek GC. He truly loved golf and playing with his many friends and relatives. Mr. Whitley was a giver. He always tried to help others in need. He will be missed, but he is with God, as he accepted Christ as his savior.Visitation will be in the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services from 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019. The Graveside Service will be 2 pm Thursday in Spann Church Cemetery at 150 Church St. (St. Rte. 23) in Ward, SC 29166. Rev. David Coffman will be ministering to the family. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St Jude's.org.Condolences for the Whitley family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
