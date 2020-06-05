Whitmarsh, Byron T., - 54, of Nesco, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on May 27, 2020. He was born in Camden, NJ on September 4, 1965. Byron had a big heart and the fun loving spirit of a child. He enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything and couldn't wait to take his grandson Chase fishing when he got older. He was the long-time owner of Laurel Station Pizzeria in Laurel Lake, NJ. Byron is survived by his mother, Eileen Whitmarsh; his wife of 32 years, Anne Whitmarsh; three daughters, Jamie-Lynn Eldridge (Clint), Jacklyn Hanson (Gary), Danielle Whitmarsh; his son Brendan Whitmarsh; three sisters, Donna-Lee Steinmetz (Bill), Robin Porter (Craig), Lona-Lee Whitmarsh; and grandson Chase. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Byron's GoFundMe page.

