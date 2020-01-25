Whitted, Harrison "Keith", - 81, of Atlantic City, Harrison - Keith to family and close friends-left his earthly home for his heavenly one on Friday, November 1, 2019. He succumbed to his illness at his home located at 106 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was in the presence of family members and the Hospice Chaplain. Keith was born in Hillsborough, NC to Edward Fuller Whitted and Emma Frances (Welles) Whitted. His parents were Christians who instilled in him a knowledge of God. Later in his life, he would align himself with First Church of The Lord Jesus Christ under the leadership of Pastor Gino Jennings. Harrison would remain faithful there until his death-close to thirty years. Keith leaves to mourn his sons- Michael Avinger (California) and Charles Whitted (New Jersey). Also, he leaves a big hole in the hearts of his five sisters: Ms. Maggie Whitted (Brooklyn, NY); Ms. Fannie Whitted (Philadelphia, PA); Ms. Ruth Fauntleroy (Philadelphia, PA); Ms. Beulah Johnson (Hillsborough, NC) and Ms. Eliza Whidbee of Brooklyn, NY. In addition, he leaves a host of nephews and nieces and cousins who dearly loved him and continue to recount fond memories of time spent with him. Harrison loved the food service industry! After a few jobs, he landed the position as head cook at the cafeteria of Atlantic City Medical Center/ AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-retiring after 38 years of excellent service there. Keith is greatly missed by family and friends. He was many things to so many people- confidant, counselor, friend, helper to the poor and homeless, and so much more. The entire Whitted family is grateful to all who offered prayers, provided food, and made monetary contributions to us during this difficult time. May God forever bless you!
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Harrison Whitted as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Owner Installs Every Job! Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work &am…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.