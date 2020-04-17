Widmaier, Walter F., - 89, of Galloway, passed away on April 15, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1931, in Fairview, NJ to Frederick G. and Florence (Beyer) Widmaier. Walter moved to South Jersey in 1972 where he and his wife owned and operated Holly Acres RV Park in Galloway for 33 years. Walter is predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Cecilia. He is survived by two children Kurt Widmaier and Carol (Kirk) Widmaier. Services will be private. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

