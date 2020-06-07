Widmann, Dolores Lillian, - age 92, of Ventnor City, New Jersey passed away at home peacefully on 4 June 2020. Born 2 February 1928 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Dolores was a longtime resident of Ventnor City, New Jersey for 50 years. She graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1945. Before retiring Dolores worked for Playboy Casino, followed by the Taj Mahal Casino as a costume seamstress. Dolores was known for her amazing oil paintings. She was also a member of Holy Trinity Parish. Survivors include: Laura Hames (Larry), James (Susan), Paul, Karen Pauls (Robert), Denise Gould-Brunell (Bill), Susan Lorenzini (Brian), Charlotte DiCiano (Pete), Sally Wright (Paul) and Mark. She has 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by Paul R. Widmann and brother Charles J. Rempfer Jr, and her parents Reba Channell and Charles Rempfer Sr. Memorial contributions may be given to Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital or AtlantiCare Hopsice in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
