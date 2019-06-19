Wiener, Dorothy, - 78, of Brigantine, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 16th 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she worked for various physicians in Atlantic City. She served most of her career as a social worker for the Atlantic City Detox and as their HIV/AIDS Counselor. She touched many lives during her years in Bill W's program and brought many to the joyous life of sobriety. She had a true love for the Lord and her family. She is survived by her former husband Norman, her children Joseph (Alisa), Brian (Louanne) Barbara, David (Patricia), and her adored grandchildren Collin (Stephanie), Breana, and Dara (Steve) plus great grand-children Abigale, Emily, and Mason. Donations can be made in her name to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 936 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To pay respects, leave condolences or share your fondest memory of Dorothy please go to www.jeffriesandkeate.com . Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
