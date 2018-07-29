Wigert, Marilyn J., - 91, of Marmora, NJ passed away on Monday, July 23, 2018 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Olyphant, PA, she was a Marmora, NJ resident for many years. She was the Owner of Western Temp Services in Linwood, NJ retiring in 1990. Mrs. Wigert was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Marmora, NJ where she belonged to the Mature Adults Group. Surviving are two grandchildren, Kevin Wigert of Chatham, NJ, Kimberly Wigert of Waldoboro, ME, two nieces, Staci Perelman and Stephanie Butler both of Manhattan, NY. A Mass of Resurrection will be offered Thursday morning, August 2nd at 11 o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. Burial will follow mass in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
