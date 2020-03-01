Wilber, Thomas J., - 55, of Lawrenceville, and formally of Nesco, NJ passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, February 27, 2020. Thomas, known to many as Tom and Tommy was born on October 19, 1964, at the Margaret Hague Hospital, Jersey City, NJ., and was the youngest son of Fred and Eileen (nee Heaney) Wilber. An avid reader of any book, article or text on nature, Tom loved the outdoors and was well versed in the earth sciences. He had a keen interest in science in general and could remember detailed facts related to physics, meteorology, botany, chemistry, biology, anatomy, and medicine. He was a great lover of animals of all sorts, especially dogs, as his kind and gentle nature combined with his innate understanding of animals made him a magnet for man's best friend. Tom had many other interests in life such as travel and culture, food and cooking, baseball, and music of all sorts. Above all these, his greatest love, pride, and joy was his son Julian with whom he shared his love of life, their fantastic high-minded humor, and their uncommon intelligence. Tom was also very proud of his stepson Kevin with whom he shared a very special relationship and many loving and fun times. Tom held a special place in his heart as well for each of his nephews and his niece whom he spent time teaching how to torment their parents. Tom is survived by his son Julian, his stepson Kevin, their mom Kim, his nephews Alex, Christopher, Robert, his niece Grace, his five siblings and their significant others, his many, many friends, and Chewy... the best little dog ever. Tom will be missed and would want you all to know that he loved you and that you made a difference in his life. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3rd from 5:00 to 7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Julian Wilber for his continuing education, please address to: Julian T. Wilber, 159 Antwerp Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A GoFundMe page has also been established: Contributions to Julian's continuing education
